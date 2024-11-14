Houston looking to back up big win against an Arizona team looking for answers

Houston is looking to build upon its 24-19 win over No. 20 Kansas State against an Arizona team looking for answers. The Cougars had a solid win by beating Utah 17-14 on Oct. 26 and followed that up by scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past the Wildcats on Nov. 2. The Wildcats have plummeted after a season that started with a No. 20 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25. Arizona may have hit bottom last week against UCF, a 56-12 blowout for its fifth straight loss. Houston and Arizona each had bye weeks to prepare for Friday’s game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.