Houston led majors with 35 pitch clock violations, Washington’s Finnegan topped individuals with 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston led the major leagues with 35 pitch clock violations and Washington’s Kyle Finnegan topped individuals with 11. Violations by pitchers, batters and catchers totaled 602, down from 1,048 in 2023, the first season of the timer. There were 465 by pitchers, 133 by batters and four by catchers, falling from 747, 286 and 15. Washington was second with 31, followed by Arizona (30), the Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee (29 each), Pittsburgh (27), the New York Mets (26) and Atlanta and the New York Yankees (25 each). Colorado, Kansas City and Oakland had the fewest at 10 apiece.

