Houston-Kansas, Duke-Carolina highlight marquee Saturday in men’s college hoops

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket past Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Shapley]

There are no shortage of high-profile games in men’s college basketball this week, and a whole bunch of them will take place on Saturday. Fourth-ranked Houston heads to No. 8 Kansas for their first meeting as Big 12 rivals. Seventh-ranked Duke heads to No. 3 North Carolina for the latest edition of their storied rivalry. Fifth-ranked Tennessee heads to Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky, and No. 12 Iowa State hits the road to face No. 18 Baylor. And if that’s not enough, second-ranked Purdue plays No. 6 Wisconsin on Sunday to help cap a big weekend in the Top 25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.