Houston-Kansas, Duke-Carolina highlight marquee Saturday in men’s college hoops

There are no shortage of high-profile games in men’s college basketball this week, and a whole bunch of them will take place on Saturday. Fourth-ranked Houston heads to No. 8 Kansas for their first meeting as Big 12 rivals. Seventh-ranked Duke heads to No. 3 North Carolina for the latest edition of their storied rivalry. Fifth-ranked Tennessee heads to Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky, and No. 12 Iowa State hits the road to face No. 18 Baylor. And if that’s not enough, second-ranked Purdue plays No. 6 Wisconsin on Sunday to help cap a big weekend in the Top 25.

