Houston fires offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay with team struggling to score

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay has been fired with the Cougars last in the nation in scoring and near the bottom in total offense. Coach Willie Fritz said quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Shawn Bell will take over play-calling on an interim basis. The Cougars have averaged 12.3 points against Big 12 opponents and 13.6 overall. They have averaged 282.9 total yards in conference games and 291.5 overall. They are among seven Bowl Subdivision teams averaging fewer than 300 yards per game. Houston ends its season Saturday at No. 19 BYU.

