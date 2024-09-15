Houston earns first victory under Willie Fritz with 33-7 romp over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Smith threw for 142 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and Stacy Sneed rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown as Houston earned its first win under coach Willie Fritz, beating crosstown rival Rice 33-7. Sneed rushed around right end for a 65-yard touchdown with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter, and Mekhi Mews returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes later. After Houston’s Michael Batton recovered a muffed Rice punt, Smith, who finished 12 of 21, found Stephon Johnson for a 44-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter as Houston took a 20-0 lead into halftime.

