Houston Dash keeps slim playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Racing Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Diana Ordonez scored in the 54th minute and the Houston Dash defeated Racing Louisville 1-0 to end Louisville’s seven-match home undefeated streak. The Dash dismissed coach Sam Laity last week after the team went 6-10-8 across all competitions this year. The team promoted assistant Sarah Lowdon as interim coach for the rest of the season. With just three games remaining, time is short for both teams in securing one of six spots in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

