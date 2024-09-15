Houston Christian routs Louisiana Christian 70-7, coach Jason Bachtel gets first win with Huskies

HOUSTON (AP) — Semaj Brown returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a score and Houston Christian routed NAIA-member Louisiana Christian 70-7 to give coach Jason Bachtel his first victory with the Huskies. Brown’s touchdown was the first of his career and it came on his first kick return. Darryle Evans had a pair of touchdown runs for Houston Christian (1-2). He capped the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown run late in the game. Evans finished with 122 yards on 12 carries.

