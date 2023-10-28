Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

HOUSTON (AP) — Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Huskies scored all 17 of their points and the Lions got their lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce got the lone score of the second half when Jaden Rios picked off a Suits pass and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.