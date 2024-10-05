Houston changes QBs after back-to-back shutout losses, knocks off TCU 30-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Zeon Chriss ran 71 yards for a touchdown on a quarterback draw in his first start with Houston coming off back-to-back shutout losses, and the Cougars knocked off TCU 30-19. Chriss started in place of Donovan Smith and ended Houston’s eight-quarter streak without points on an 8-yard scoring pass to Devan Williams just shy of 10 minutes into the game. The Cougars ended a nine-game losing streak against the favored Horned Frogs.

