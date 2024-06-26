Houston begins search for new athletics director after parting ways with Pezman

HOUSTON (AP) — The University of Houston has started the search for a new athletics director after parting ways with Chris Pezman. Pezman was let go last week after leading the school’s athletic department since 2017 and helping Houston transition into its move to the Big 12 Conference last year. Raymond S. Bartlett, who is Houston’s senior vice president for administration and finance, will be the interim athletics director until a replacement is found.

