Houston Astros star Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 career hits

By JOSHUA KOCH The Associated Press
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) forces out Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28) and turns a double play against Ty France during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox]

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone. Altuve hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning against Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert. He was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double, but the Minute Maid Park crowd was ready to celebrate. As Altuve trotted toward the dugout, a 2,000-hit graphic was displayed on the jumbotron and the eight-time All-Star tipped his helmet to the roaring crowd. With the fans still cheering, Altuve stepped up out of the dugout for a curtain call, once again tipping his helmet.

