Houston Astros star Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 career hits

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone. Altuve hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning against Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert. He was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double, but the Minute Maid Park crowd was ready to celebrate. As Altuve trotted toward the dugout, a 2,000-hit graphic was displayed on the jumbotron and the eight-time All-Star tipped his helmet to the roaring crowd. With the fans still cheering, Altuve stepped up out of the dugout for a curtain call, once again tipping his helmet.

