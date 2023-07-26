Houston Astros reinstate Alvarez and Altuve from injured list ahead of finale against Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez and second baseman José Altuve have been reinstated from the injured list before the Wednesday series finale against the Texas Rangers. The Astros won the first two games against Texas this week and a victory Wednesday night would tie them with the Rangers for first place in the AL West. Alvarez hasn’t played since injuring his right oblique June 8. Altuve has been out since injuring his left oblique during batting practice July 4. Altuve was leading off and Alvarez was batting fifth in the lineup Wednesday.

