Houston Astros determined to bounce back after being swept by Detroit Tigers in AL Wild Card Series

HOUSTON (AP) — For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros failed to win a playoff game. And that’s not OK with general manager Dana Brown. A day after the Astros were swept by Detroit in their AL Wild Card Series, stopping a streak of seven straight trips to the AL Championship Series, Brown detailed his top priority for the offseason. Brown says, “First of all, one of the things we want to make sure we do is get back deep into the postseason.” The first step could be re-signing star third baseman Alex Bregman.

