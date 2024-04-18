Houston Astros aim to turn things around after limping out to 6-14 start

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have managed just six wins and are in last place in the AL West through 20 games. Their pitching staff trails only Colorado with a 5.24 ERA and big-money new closer Josh Hader has given up the same number of earned runs in 10 games as he did in 61 last year. Despite this, these veteran Astros, who have made seven straight AL Championship Series appearances, have no doubt they’ll turn things around. Shortstop Jeremy Peña says “if there’s a team that can do it, it’s this team.”

