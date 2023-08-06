Houston Astros activate RHP José Urquidy from the 60-day IL

NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros have activated right-hander José Urquidy from the 60-day injured list. The 28-year-old Urquidy is slated to start the team’s series finale at the New York Yankees. He had been sidelined by shoulder discomfort. To make room for Urquidy’s return, left-hander Parker Mushinski was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land, and right-hander Spenser Watkins was designated for assignment.

