Houston ace Verlander to make minor league rehab start Sunday

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his first rehabilitation start at Triple-A Sugar Land Sunday. The 41-year-old Verlander, who opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder, will throw a bullpen session Thursday in Houston before making his start this weekend. Manager Joe Espada said he expects this to be the first of two minor league starts Verlander will make before he comes off the injured list.

