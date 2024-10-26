Houser throws 5 TDs, East Carolina has big offensive day in 56-34 win over Temple

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser threw for a career-high five touchdowns and East Carolina rolled to a 56-34 win over Temple. Houser was 16-of-29 passing for 269 yards with touchdown passes to five different receivers and he was intercepted twice. Chase Sowell and Anthony Smith both had four receptions and a score to highlight the homecoming win for the Pirates. Smith had 101 yards with his 42-yard touchdown opening the scoring. Sowell had 117 yards and his 45-yard eight seconds before halftime put the Pirates on top 27-21. Rahjai Harris, who carried 11 times for 130 yards, had a 4-yard touchdown run 90 seconds into the second half to make it 35-21. Evan Simon was 23-of-41 passing for 294 yards with three interceptions and three touchdowns for Temple.

