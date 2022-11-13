House scores 33 to lead High Point over Wofford 91-80

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jaden House’s 33 points led High Point over Wofford 91-80 on Saturday night.

House was 10 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Panthers (2-0). Zach Austin scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 10 from distance), and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Abdoulaye shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Terriers (1-1) were led in scoring by B.J. Mack, who finished with 21 points. Wofford also got 18 points from Jackson Paveletzke. In addition, Corey Tripp had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for High Point is a matchup Tuesday with Lees-McRae at home. Wofford visits Drake on Monday.

