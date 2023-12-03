House scores 26 of his 28 in 1st half, New Mexico beats New Mexico St. 106-62

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half, Tru Washington added 21 points and Donovan Dent added 12 with 10 assists to help New Mexico beat New Mexico State 106-62. Femi Odukale scored 18 to lead the Aggies and Kaosi Ezegu chipped in 13. The Lobos used an 18-3 run in the first half to take a 45-24 lead. New Mexico shot 60% from the field, made 14 3-pointers and hit 28 of 41 from the free-throw line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.