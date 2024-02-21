Hot-shooting Wake Forest routs Pitt 91-58, ends Panthers’ 5-game winning streak

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 18 points, Hunter Sallis added 17 and Wake Forest routed Pittsburgh 91-58, snapping the Panther’s five-game winning streak. Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6 ACC), which ended a two-game skid that includes a 49-47 loss against then-No. 21 Virginia, shot 61% (31 of 51) overall, made half of its 20 shots from distance and 19 of 20 free throws against Pitt. Ishmael Leggett made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Pitt (17-9, 8-7), which shot 18 of 62 (29%) from the field. Wake Forest opened the second half on a 20-4 run and cruised from there.

