Hot-shooting Wake Forest routs Pitt 91-58, ends Panthers’ 5-game winning streak

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson, center, is double teamed by Wake Forest forward Efton Reid III (4) and guard Cameron Hildreth (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 18 points, Hunter Sallis added 17 and Wake Forest routed Pittsburgh 91-58, snapping the Panther’s five-game winning streak. Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6 ACC), which ended a two-game skid that includes a 49-47 loss against then-No. 21 Virginia, shot 61% (31 of 51) overall, made half of its 20 shots from distance and 19 of 20 free throws against Pitt. Ishmael Leggett made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Pitt (17-9, 8-7), which shot 18 of 62 (29%) from the field. Wake Forest opened the second half on a 20-4 run and cruised from there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.