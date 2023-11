BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd and Sean Pedulla combined to score 39 points and Virginia Tech shot better than 50% from the field to turn away Wofford, 98-76. The Hokies were 33 of 58 from the field (56.9%), including 10 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.