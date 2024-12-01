Hot-shooting Georgia has 6 in double figures in 102-56 rout over Jacksonville

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dakota Leffew scored 16 points to lead six in double-figure scoring and Georgia scored a season high in its 102-56 rout of Jacksonville. Georgia (7-1) shot 36 of 54 (67%) from the floor and made 14 of 24 (58%) from long range. It was the most points scored since its 93-45 win over Alabama A&M. Silas Demary Jr., Tyrin Lawrence, Somto Cyril, Dylan James and Asa Newell each scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who lead the series 12-0. Zach Bell and Kendall Munson scored 11 apiece for Jacksonville (4-4).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.