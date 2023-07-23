Hot-hitting Bellinger homers again as Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 to take series

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Dansby Swanson had two hits and Yan Gomes drove in two runs as Chicago closed out a 6-4 homestand. The Cubs won the last three games of their four-game set against the Cardinals.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third. Continuing his hot stretch, the 2019 NL MVP is batting .381 (43 for 113) with 24 RBIs in 31 games since returning from a bruised knee on June 15.

Nolan Arenado had three hits and Dylan Carlson had a pair of RBI singles for the disappointing Cardinals, who could be one of baseball’s most active sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Jordan Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs, five earned, and six hits in six innings in his first loss since June 3. He went 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his previous seven starts.

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, scores on a sacrifice fly by Cody Bellinger as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera looks to the field during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh

Montgomery committed a costly two-out error in the first, dropping Ian Happ’s soft comebacker. Bellinger then connected for his 14th homer, a 403-foot shot to the basket in center.

The Cubs broke it open with five runs in the third. Swanson singled in Seiya Suzuki, and consecutive doubles by Gomes and Trey Mancini plated three more runs.

Taillon (4-6) was charged with one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

CARDINALS MOVES

Taylor Motter started at second base for St. Louis after he was brought up from Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals optioned infielder José Fermin and released right-hander Jake Walsh.

WAINWRIGHT TO RETURN

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona. The 41-year-old Wainwright was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 because of shoulder irritation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

St. Louis: INF Nolan Gorman (lower back) got the day off. … INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation) is ready to progress from hitting off a tee, mananger Oliver Marmol said. The utilityman had been feeling pain in the wrist when swinging a bat.

Cubs: RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) is expected to start throwing bullpen sessions this week. … LHP Brandon Hughes (right knee inflammation) is playing catch.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) faces RHP Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.82 ERA) at Arizona on Monday.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA) on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.