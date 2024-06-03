Host Saginaw Spirit win Memorial Cup junior hockey title, beating London Knights 4-3

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Josh Bloom scored off a rebound during a scramble in front of the net with 22 seconds left to give the host Saginaw Spirit their first Memorial Cup junior hockey title, 4-3 over the London Knights on Sunday night. Saginaw is the fifth U.S. winner in the 104-year history of the Memorial Cup, following Portland in 1983 and 1988 and Spokane in 1991 and 2008. Owen Beck scored twice in the first period and Joey Willis gave Saginaw a 3-0 lead in the second before Ontario Hockey League rival London rallied to tie it. Andrew Oke made 10 saves for Saginaw, with the Spirit outshooting the 13-1 in the first period and 31-13 overall. Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan, Sam Dickinson scored for London,.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.