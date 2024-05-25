Host Saginaw opens the Memorial Cup with a 5-4 victory over Moose Jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Zayne Parekh had a goal and two assists and the host Saginaw Spirit opened the Memorial Cup major junior hockey championship with a 5-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night. Both playing in the four-team event for the first time, the teams were coming off long layoffs. Saginaw was idle since May 5 after a Game 6 loss to the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference championship, while Moose Jaw wrapped up the Western Hockey League title May 15. Saginaw led 4-0 midway through the second period, with Parekh having a hand in the first three goals. Brayden Yager had two goals and an assist for Moose Jaw.

