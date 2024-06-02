Host N.C. State gets past South Carolina 6-4 and into the Raleigh Regional championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eli Serrano III and Garrett Pennington combined for five runs, five hits, and three home runs to lead host North Carolina State past South Carolina 6-4 to advance to the championship game of the Raleigh Regional. N.C. State (35-20), the No. 10 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play the James Madison-South Carolina winner in the regional championship. Serrano finished 3 for 5. Pennington hit two early home runs and later was walked twice. Dylan Brewer hit two home runs for South Carolina (37-24).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.