Host Ivory Coast beats defending champ Senegal on penalties to reach Africa Cup quarters

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Frank Kessié has scored the winning penalty for host nation Ivory Coast to beat defending champion Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shootout to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals. It is Kessié’s second successful spot kick of the match after going on as a substitute to equalize for 1-1 in normal time with his 86th-minute penalty in Yamoussoukro. Senegal defender Moussa Niakhaté misses the titleholder’s third penalty in the shootout. Ryan Mendes scored a late penalty for Cape Verde to reach the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Mauritania.

