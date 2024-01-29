Host Ivory Coast beats defending champ Senegal on penalties to reach Africa Cup quarters

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Cape Verde players celebrate after Ryan Mendes scored the opening goal from a penalty kick during the African Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Cape Verde and Mauritania at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Frank Kessié has scored the winning penalty for host nation Ivory Coast to beat defending champion Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shootout to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals. It is Kessié’s second successful spot kick of the match after going on as a substitute to equalize for 1-1 in normal time with his 86th-minute penalty in Yamoussoukro. Senegal defender Moussa Niakhaté misses the titleholder’s third penalty in the shootout. Ryan Mendes scored a late penalty for Cape Verde to reach the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Mauritania.

