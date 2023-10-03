Host India hit by another washout ahead of Cricket World Cup. Australia beats Pakistan in thriller

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — Tournament host India saw another Cricket World Cup warmup game washed out without a ball being bowled against the Netherlands while Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs in a thriller. There wasn’t even a toss in Thiruvananthapuram as rain again frustrated India. India’s warmup against defending champion England in Guwahati had also been a washout. Glenn Maxwell roared to form for Australia with 77 runs in 71 balls as his side scored 351-7 after opting to bat first. Pakistan replied with 337 all out in 47.4 overs. Skipper Babar Azam led the way with 90 off 59 balls. Afghanistan put in a power-packed batting performance to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets with 23 balls remaining under the DLS method.

