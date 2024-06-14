Host Germany gives Euro 2024 liftoff by outclassing 10-man Scotland 5-1

MUNICH (AP) — Host Germany could hardly have wished for a better start to the European Championship.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in an imperious first half set Germany on the way to a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in the Euro 2024 curtainraiser on Friday.

While Germany didn’t really have to break sweat against a sub-par Scotland at Allianz Arena, it was the ideal result to launch its tournament and ramp up excitement in the country.

“Yes, that’s exactly the way we wanted to start and, to be honest, we needed a start just like that,” Germany captain İlkay Gündoğan told German broadcaster ZDF. “I had a good feeling before the game already, to be honest, and it came true, thank God.

“But exactly this atmosphere, the euphoria in the stadium now with our own fans, that’s exactly what we need in order to go far.”

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sergei Grits

Pre-tournament title expectations of the Germans were underwhelming after they crashed out of their last three major tournaments. But they’ve opened with their biggest victory in Euros history.

They dominated the first half, which ended in the worst possible way for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty kick. Substitutes Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can piled on to Scotland’s misery after the break.

Scotland, which hadn’t had a shot on goal all match, managed to give its raucous fans something to celebrate late on when the ball was bundled into the back of the net off Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger for an own goal.

Steve Clarke’s side will have to do better against Hungary and Switzerland if it is to get out of Group A and reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Scotland’s Tartan Army of supporters started the match in fine voice but they were swiftly quietened when Wirtz scored in the 10th.

Toni Kroos picked out Joshua Kimmich with a brilliant crossfield lob and he rolled it across for Wirtz to fire in. Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn got a hand to it but could push it only against the post and the ball ricocheted in.

Wirtz became Germany’s youngest Euros goal-scorer at 21. Musiala, 67 days older than Wirtz, doubled Germany’s tally nine minutes later.

İlkay Gündoğan threaded the ball to Havertz, who raced onto it in the penalty area and held it up before locating Musiala in the middle of the box, where the midfielder blasted it into the back of the net.

Right on halftime, Gunn only parried a header from Gündoğan, but just when the captain appeared set to tuck home the rebound he was upended by a thunderous challenge from Porteous.

Referee Clément Turpin showed Porteous a straight red card and awarded Germany a penalty, which Havertz converted.

Scotland managed to hold out in the second half until an attempted exchange between Musiala and Gündoğan fell kindly for Füllkrug. The substitute, who had come on only five minutes earlier, unleashed a thunderbolt into the top right corner.

Germany had another goal disallowed before Scotland scored a late consolation when Kieran McKenna’s header from a free kick went in off Rüdiger.

Can, who was brought into the squad only two days ago as a late replacement for the ill Aleksandar Pavlovic, curled in the fifth for Germany in stoppage time.

