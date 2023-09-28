Host China continues Asian Games dominance by surpassing 150 medals on Day 5 of the two-week event

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — China blew past the 150-medal mark on Day 5 of the Asian Games. That is more than double the number of second-place South Korea as the host nation continued its decades-long domination of the event. The hosts were bolstered by multiple golds in a home sport as Chinese athletes won the men’s 70-, 60- and 56-kilogram finals in Wushu. China also won gold in the women’s 60- and 52-kilogram finals of the martial art. The Asian Games feature 12,500 participants from 45 nations and territories. That is more than the 10,500 athletes from more about 200 delegations expected at next year’s Paris Olympics.

