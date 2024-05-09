Hossler, MacIntyre share 1st-round lead in inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Beau Hossler and Robert MacIntyre each shot 7-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic. Hossler had an eagle, six birdies and a bogey at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The 29-year-old former Texas player is winless on the tour.y severe. MacIntyre had eight birdies and a bogey. The 27-year-old Scot, also winless on the tour, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth. Davis Thompson, Alistair Docherty, Zecheng Dou and Alejandro Tosti were a stroke back. The tournament is being held opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. a signature event 180 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina.

