Hoskins, Loer combine for 4-hitter, Xavier eliminates Vanderbilt 2-1 at Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Hoskins and Justin Loer combined to throw a four-hitter, Jared Cushing scored the go-ahead run when Matthew DePrey was hit by a pitch and Xavier beat host Vanderbilt 2-1 in a loser-out game at the Nashville Regional. Xavier advances to play Oregon later in the day and must beat the Ducks twice to advance to the super regionals. DePrey was hit by a pitch to bring home Cushing and give the Musketeers their first lead of the game at 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hoskins allowed a run on three hits and Justin Loer threw two scoreless innings of relief for Xavier. Jonathan Vastine led off the third with a double and then scored on a single by Davis Diaz to give Vanderbilt a 1-0 lead.

