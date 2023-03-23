Hoskins’ knee torn; Wainwright, Iglesias out as openers near

A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are suddenly dealing with injuries to some pretty important players. The Philadelphia Phillies lost slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Thursday when he damaged his left knee fielding a grounder in a spring training game. He needs surgery for a torn ACL and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Phillies didn’t say how much time Hoskins is expected to be out. St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a groin injury and Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias an inflamed shoulder. Both will begin the season on the injured list.
U.S. pitching coach Andy Pettitte (13) talks to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier
U.S. pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) attempts to throw out Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne at first during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic game, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. Despaigne advanced from first to second on a throwing error by Wainwright. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins grabs his leg after getting hurt fielding a ground ball by Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Hoskins had to be carted off the field. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara