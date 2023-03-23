Hoskins’ knee torn; Wainwright, Iglesias out as openers near

A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are suddenly dealing with injuries to some pretty important players. The Philadelphia Phillies lost slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Thursday when he damaged his left knee fielding a grounder in a spring training game. He needs surgery for a torn ACL and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Phillies didn’t say how much time Hoskins is expected to be out. St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a groin injury and Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias an inflamed shoulder. Both will begin the season on the injured list.

