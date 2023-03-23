Hoskins hurt; Wainwright, Iglesias on IL before opening day

A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are dealing with injuries to some pretty important players. St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a groin injury and Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias an inflamed shoulder. Both will begin the season on the injured list. And Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins hurt his left knee Thursday in a spring training game while fielding a grounder and was carted off the field. The reigning NL champion Phillies are already without slugger Bryce Harper as he recovers from elbow surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.