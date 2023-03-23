Hoskins hurt; Wainwright, Iglesias on IL before opening day

A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are dealing with injuries to some pretty important players. St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a groin injury and Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias an inflamed shoulder. Both will begin the season on the injured list. And Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins hurt his left knee Thursday in a spring training game while fielding a grounder and was carted off the field. The reigning NL champion Phillies are already without slugger Bryce Harper as he recovers from elbow surgery.
U.S. pitching coach Andy Pettitte (13) talks to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier
U.S. pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) attempts to throw out Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne at first during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic game, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. Despaigne advanced from first to second on a throwing error by Wainwright. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins grabs his leg after getting hurt fielding a ground ball by Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Hoskins had to be carted off the field. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara