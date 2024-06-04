Hoskins homers in return to Philly, but Dahl goes deep in Phillies debut to key 3-1 win over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered for the Milwaukee Brewers in his return to Citizens Bank Park, but David Dahl went deep in his Philadelphia debut to back Zack Wheeler and the Phillies in a 3-1 victory Monday night.

In the opener of a three-game series between National League division leaders, Edmundo Sosa and Johan Rojas hit consecutive RBI singles in the second inning at the bottom of Philadelphia’s batting order.

Wheeler (7-3) pitched seven strong innings, allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. José Alvarado worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

The only run Wheeler gave up was a homer in the seventh by Hoskins, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Phillies. He was sidelined throughout his final season with the team last year while recovering from a knee injury, then signed with the Brewers as a free agent in January.

In an emotional return, the popular Hoskins was greeted with a standing ovation from the sellout crowd as well as his former Phillies teammates and coaches. He replied by tipping his cap in acknowledgment.

In the seventh, he launched a 2-1 fastball from Wheeler over the left-field wall for his 10th homer of the season.

Dahl arrived at the ballpark a couple of hours before the first pitch for his first major league game since April 4, 2023, with San Diego. The veteran outfielder was promoted from the minors to replace Brandon Marsh, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

In the fourth, Dahl lined a full-count fastball from Bryse Wilson into the right-field seats for a solo shot that made it 3-1. It was Dahl’s first big league homer since April 3, 2023.

Dahl also singled in his first at-bat, picking up where he left off at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was leading the team in batting average (.340), hits (50) and home runs (12). Selected 10th overall by Colorado in the 2012 amateur draft, Dahl made the NL All-Star team in 2019 with the Rockies, but his career has been derailed by injuries.

Hoskins surprised the Phillies by stealing second base in the fifth, but he was cut down at the plate on a throw from Rojas in center field on a hit by Blake Perkins.

Wilson (3-2) worked 5 2/3 innings in relief of opener Jared Koenig and allowed three runs on six hits.

Brewers: LHP Robert Gasser, who threw five innings Saturday, was sent to get his elbow checked after having tightness and soreness. … RHP Mitch White cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville.

Phillies: Before the game, Philadelphia also placed INF Kody Clemens (back spasms) on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 31. The team recalled utilityman Weston Wilson to replace him on the active roster.

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez (3-3, 2.83 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Tuesday. Milwaukee had not announced a scheduled starter.

