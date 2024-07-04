Hosei Kijima scores first goal in MLS as St. Louis beats Earthquakes 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hosei Kijima scored his first goal in MLS, Eduard Löwen also scored a goal and St. Louis City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 to snap a nine-game winless skid. Löwen, on the left side, slipped a shot between a pair of defenders, past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Will Yarbrough and into the net to give St. Louis (4-7-10) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute. Kijima scored on a volley off a set piece to make it it 2-0 in the 41st. San Jose (3-16-2) has lost seven games in a row and is winless — with just one tie — in 10 straight.

