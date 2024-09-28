Horvath throws for two long TDs and Navy improves to 4-0 with 41-18 win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Blake Horvath threw two long touchdown passes and led Navy’s potent ground game with 84 yards rushing in a 41-18 victory over UAB. With the win, Navy improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference for the first time since 2017. Horvath had a 20-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Later, his 77-yard pass to Nathan Kent made it 21-3 with 31 seconds left in the first half. Kent tracked down a deep throw and raced the final 35 yards untouched for the score. On the first possession of the third quarter, Horvath connected with Eli Heidenreich on a 74-yard pass play that made it 28-3.

