Horvath, Heidenreich play big part in Navy’s 49-21 season-opening win over Bucknell

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Blake Horvath threw two touchdowns passes, Eli Heidenreich caught two for scores and Navy opened its season with a 49-21 win over FCS Bucknell on Saturday. Braxton Woodson also saw action at quarterback and threw for one touchdown and ran for another. The QBs combined to go 10 of 19 for 173 yards, the three TDs and two interceptions. Ralph Rucker IV, who set a Bison record last year by throwing for 2,537 yards, was 11 of 24 for 122 yards and a score. TJ Cadden made five catches for 97 yards.

