Horvat stabilizing offense for injury-plagued Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat at a critical point in their season, and the veteran center has improved the offense and provided a stabilizing presence amid injuries to key players. The Islanders are 6-3-2 since getting Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 30 and have moved into the Eastern Conference’s top wild-card spot. Horvat already had matched last season’s career high of 31 goals before the trade. He has five goals and three assists in 11 games with the Islanders to set a new career high with 62 points. And his contributions extend beyond the scoresheet.

