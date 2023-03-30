Horton-Tucker’s career-high 41 lead Jazz past Spurs 128-117

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the Spurs 128-117 on Wednesday night in what could have been coach Gregg Popovich’s final home game in San Antonio.

Utah snapped a four-game skid to keep its fading playoff hopes alive. But San Antonio (19-57) lost its fifth straight in its worst season since 1997, the year it drafted Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick.

Popovich has given no indication that he is retiring or even that he will return for his 28th season. The annual speculation has intensified, though, especially since the 74-year-old coach allowed his expected induction this summer into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after years of refusing to even be nominated.

The Spurs have two home games remaining, but those will be played 73 miles away in Austin’s new Moody Center.

The Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay, while the Spurs were without starters Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay Previous Next

Rookie Malaki Branham led San Antonio with 21 points. Tre Jones, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Devonte’ Graham each added 17.

Horton-Tucker was 15 for 25 from the field.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Former Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic had nine points and nine rebounds in his first NBA game since May 12, 2021. Utah recently signed Samanic to a 10-day contract.

Spurs: While Johnson and Sochan did not play, the team’s starting forwards addressed the crowd before the game during the Spurs’ Fan Appreciation Night. After thanking Spurs fans for their support, Sochan said: “And any Utah fans here, you’re about to lose tonight. Go Spurs Go!”

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Boston on Friday.

Spurs: At Golden State on Friday.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.