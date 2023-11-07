Horton scores 17 points to lead new look No. 18 Texas in 88-56 romp over Incarnate Word

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 17 points and No. 18 Texas unveiled its new transfer-heavy lineup with an 88-56 season-opening romp over Incarnate Word. Texas made it to the Elite Eight last season, and then rebuilt the team with five transfers. The Longhorns needed little time to find their on-court chemistry as a 21-0 run opened up an early 26-6 lead. Five Longhorns scored in double figures. Texas led 48-17 at halftime. Sky Wicks scored 26 for Incarnate Word.

