Horton jumpstarts Colorado State in 38-17 win over Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Tory Horton returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes in and Colorado State went on to beat Northern Colorado 38-17. After Jordan Noyes’ 20-yard field goal made it 10-0, Northern Colorado’s Peter Costelli threw a 9-yard score to Fisher Clements with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Peter Costelli threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears.

