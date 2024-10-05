Horton activated for Houston Texans less than a year after being diagnosed with late-stage cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton was activated from the reserve/non-football injured list Saturday, less than a year after he was diagnosed with late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma. Horton, who returned to practice Wednesday, was diagnosed with the cancer of the lymph nodes on Dec. 1. The 24-year-old announced that he was in remission in March. Coach DeMeco Ryans said it was “awesome” to have him back at practice this week and raved about his attitude.

