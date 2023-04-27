Horse racing’s antidoping rules to start in mid-May

Horse racing’s new antidoping program won’t get underway until after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in mid-May. That’s according to an order issued by the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. HISA had planned to get the program underway on May 1, the start of Kentucky Derby week, after a judge’s ruling in early April delayed the start until then. Now the new rules will began on May 22, two days after the Preakness is run in Maryland. The Belmont Stakes will be the first Triple Crown race run under the new rules on June 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.