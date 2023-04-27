Horse racing’s antidoping rules to start in mid-May

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Stirling Racing's Whatmakessammyrun and Joe Bravo, left, hold off Air Force Red and Juan Hernandez to win the $100,000 Siren Lure Stakes, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Horse racing’s new antidoping program won’t get underway until after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in mid-May. That’s according to an order issued by the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. HISA had planned to get the program underway on May 1, the start of Kentucky Derby week, after a judge’s ruling in early April delayed the start until then. Now the new rules will began on May 22, two days after the Preakness is run in Maryland. The Belmont Stakes will be the first Triple Crown race run under the new rules on June 10.

