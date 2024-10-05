Horrible start dooms Tigers in 7-0 loss to Guardians in Game 1 of ALDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Five batters in, the Tigers were down 5-0 and finished. For the first time in months, Detroit didn’t look like baseball’s hottest team or belonged anywhere near the playoffs. Manager A.J. Hinch’s decision to not use a traditional starter in Game 1 of the AL Division Series backfired as Tyler Holton failed to record an out and reliever Reese Olson gave up a three-run homer to Lane Thomas in the first inning as the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 7-0 win. The Tigers came in feeling confident after going 31-13 since Aug. 11 to earn a postseason berth and sweeping Houston in the wild-card round. But a horrific start led to Detroit being handed its worst shutout loss since Game 1 of the 1945 World Series.

