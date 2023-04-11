Hornets won’t go ‘big-game hunting’ even if Jordan sells

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Jan. 24, 2020. Jordan is considering selling the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets aren’t expected to be big spenders in free agency this summer even if Michael Jordan sells the team. The Hornets are a projected $39 million under the NBA salary cap for next season, which ranks in the top 10 in the league in terms of available spending money. But GM Mitch Kupchak says the team will focus on re-signing its own players and making savvy trades rather than going “big game hunting” in free agency. The Hornets finished with the fourth-worst record in the league this season, so they’re guaranteed to pick somewhere between 1 and 8 depending on the draft lottery.

