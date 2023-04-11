Hornets won’t go ‘big-game hunting’ even if Jordan sells

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets aren’t expected to be big spenders in free agency this summer even if Michael Jordan sells the team. The Hornets are a projected $39 million under the NBA salary cap for next season, which ranks in the top 10 in the league in terms of available spending money. But GM Mitch Kupchak says the team will focus on re-signing its own players and making savvy trades rather than going “big game hunting” in free agency. The Hornets finished with the fourth-worst record in the league this season, so they’re guaranteed to pick somewhere between 1 and 8 depending on the draft lottery.

