Hornets waive veteran guard Reggie Jackson less than a month after trade with Denver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Reggie Jackson, less than a month after acquiring him and three future second-round draft picks in a deal with the Denver Nuggets. Denver traded Jackson with one year left on his $10.2 million contract because they were up against the salary cap. The 34-year-old Jackson played in all 82 games last season and averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range for the Nuggets. Jackson has been in the NBA since the 2011 season when he started with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.