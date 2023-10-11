Hornets waive former first-round draft pick Kai Jones days after he requested a trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round draft pick Kai Jones just three days after the center/forward announced on social media that he had asked to be traded. Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp with the team citing “personal reasons.” It came after Jones displayed some bizarre behavior on social media, which including criticism of his teammates. Jones, the 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game.

