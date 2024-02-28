Hornets sign free agent forward Aleksej Pokusevski, former first-round draft pick by the Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have signed free agent forward Aleksej Pokusevski, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Pokusevski appeared in 150 games with 65 starts in four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.6 minutes per game. However, his playing time has dwindled and Pokusevski only played in 10 games this season for the Thunder, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.0 minutes. He is the latest Thunder player to join the Hornets. Charlotte also acquired guards Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic and forward Davis Bertans for Gordon Hayward prior to the NBA trade deadline.

