Hornets sign center Nick Richards to contract extension

By The Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards looks on prior to an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have signed center Nick Richards to a multiyear contract extension. Richards was a second-round pick in 2020 and has appeared in 58 games with five starts this season. He is averaging career highs with 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game. Richards has appeared in 126 games in his career averaging 5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The 7-foot Richards played three seasons at Kentucky before joining the Hornets.

